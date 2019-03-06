RUTH KESSINGER

BRIGHTON — Ruth Delores Kessinger, 88, died at 1:04 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illnois.

She was born in Alton on Aug. 22, 1930, and was one of four children born to Major T. and Sabra E. (Ballard) Pollard.

Ruth graduated from Alton Senior High School, and attended a small Christian College afterwards. For many years she was employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing in Alton until the plant closure.

She married Vernon C. Kessinger on Dec. 23, 1950 in Alton, and together their married life spanned 63 years before his death on Aug. 27, 2014.

Surviving are her six children and their spouses, Steve and Carolyn Kessinger of New Market, New Hampshire, Robert Kessinger and his companion, Leslie Burch of Brighton, Illinois, Paula and David Hansen of Jerseyville, Illinois, Brent and Jan Kessinger of Brighton, Cheri and Ronny Johnson of Medora, Illinois, and Becky and Karl Schmid of Brighton; 15 grandchildren and their spouses, Shannon and Grant Carter of Kensington, New Hampshire, Chad and Jessica Kessinger of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Erin and Ben Shewmaker of Alton, Josh Kessinger of Florida, Katie and Mike Roderfeld of Alton, Beth and Jason Arrowsmith, Ryan and Kayla Hansen all of Godfrey, Illinois, Tara and Ryan Palan of Jerseyville, Nick and Rachel Kessinger, Conner and Samantha Kessinger all of Brighton, Cody and Ashley Johnson of Medora, Gracie and Tim Kruckeberg of Edwardsville, Lindsey and Mason Copley, Drew and Allison Schmid all of Alton, and Kersten and Stephen Lapointe of Brighton; 24 great-grandchildren; and two due to arrive soon; and a sister, Jeanie "Dude" Agee of Brighton.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vernon, she was preceded in death by a daughter in-law, Debbie Kessinger; and two brothers, James Pollard and Lonnie Pollard.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday. Rev. Rich Stuckey will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Brighton Cemetery.

Memories may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com.

Our wonderful, loving and fun Mom, is now rejoicing with our Heavenly Father.