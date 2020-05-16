ALTON — Ruth Evelyn Malone Kroehling passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born on Dec. 12, 1948 in Alton, Illinois. She is survived by her husband Wayne Kroehling of Key West, Florida; daughters, Laurie Moore and husband Jim, of Alton, and Sheri Nantkes and husband Greg, of Worden, Illinois; and son, Patrick Maxin, of Pensacola, Florida; siblings, Rick Malone and wife, Cindy of Dorsey, Illinois, and Linda Lippoldt and husband Dr. Arthur Lippoldt, of Hamel, Illinois; She was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Pollard, of Bethalto, Illinois. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tyler Farmer, Dylan Brown, Savannah Boston, and Kyle Nantkes; and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a very special nephew, Denny Pollard and wife Trisha. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.