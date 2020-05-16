Ruth Kroehling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTON — Ruth Evelyn Malone Kroehling passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born on Dec. 12, 1948 in Alton, Illinois. She is survived by her husband Wayne Kroehling of Key West, Florida; daughters, Laurie Moore and husband Jim, of Alton, and Sheri Nantkes and husband Greg, of Worden, Illinois; and son, Patrick Maxin, of Pensacola, Florida; siblings, Rick Malone and wife, Cindy of Dorsey, Illinois, and Linda Lippoldt and husband Dr. Arthur Lippoldt, of Hamel, Illinois; She was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Pollard, of Bethalto, Illinois. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tyler Farmer, Dylan Brown, Savannah Boston, and Kyle Nantkes; and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a very special nephew, Denny Pollard and wife Trisha. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved