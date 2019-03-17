RUTH BRUCE

ALPHARETTA, GA—Ruth M. Bruce, 94, formerly of Worden, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Cumming, GA.

Born Feb. 24, 1925 in Hillview, IL, she was a daughter of George and Georgia (Farmer) Ford.

She married Martin E. Bruce Dec. 15, 1945 in Wood River. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2000.

Ruth worked as a nurse for St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton for 23 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of East Alton and also was a member of the Ladies' Trainman Auxiliary.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy (Bruce) Jones of Venice, FL and Denise (Jim) Powell of Alpharetta, GA; a son, Larry (Barbara) Bruce of Holiday Shores; 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; a sister, Doris Morris of Springfield, IL; and a brother, Harold (Darty) Ford of Normal, IL., numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Darrell and Gilbert Ford.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19 at the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel in Bethalto from 11 a.m. until services at 12 p.m. Pastor Rob Lemon will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Holiday Shores Fire Department.

