COLORADO — Ruth Ann (nee Craven) Matheny, 94, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019 at Lemay Ave. Health and Rehabilitation Center in Fort Collins, Colorado, of heart failure.

Born March 28, 1925 in Benton, Illinois, she was the daughter of John Henry and Ida (ne'e Lefler) Craven.

On May 23, 1952 in Belleville, Illinois, she married Robert Gene Matheny. He died March 7, 1992.

Surviving are two children, a son John Matheny and his wife, Lena Plamondon of Woodside, California; along with grandchildren, Veronique Matheny-Plamondon and Olivier Matheny-Plamondon; and daughter, Annie Van Langenhoven and her husband, Robert of Fort Collins.

A graduate of Benton High School, Ruth Ann had a long life, was sound of mind and heart, and was well cared for in her later years by her daughter, Annie and many devoted caregivers. Throughout her life, Ruth Ann was highly social and engaging, making every day an occasion with music, song and dressing up to start the day. Ruth Ann was intensely devoted to family and friends, proud of her children and grandchildren, and thrilled to bring joy to others.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth Ann's name to , church or organization are appreciated.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of local arrangements.