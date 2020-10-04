1/1
Ruth McNelly
JERSEYVILLE —Ruth Marie McNelly, 90, died at 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Jan. 19, 1930, in Alton, the daughter of Charles and Mildred (Massears) Blair.

On Aug. 25, 1950, in Moro, Illinois, she married Guy Claude McNelly. He preceded her in death Feb. 18, 2001.

She was a member of Grafton United Methodist Church.

Surviving are one daughter, Linda Champlin (Jack), of Godfrey, Illinois, one son, Glen McNelly (Paula), of Rosedale, Illinois, seven grandchildren, Jack, Marcie, Matthew, Alanna, Brittney, Ryan and Jared, 10 great grandchildren, Owen, Arlynn, Autumn, Landon, Ira, Ryleigh, Willow, Magnolia, Artis and Kaidyn.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Nancy Okada, three sisters, Helen Lewis, Rose Dodd and Louise Street, and three brothers, Edwin, Henry and Charlie Blair.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home, in Alton. Rev. Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Valhalla Memorial Park, in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
