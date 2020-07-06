1/
Ruth Middleton
GODFREY — Ruth Marie Middleton, 82, passed away on July 6, 2020. Ruth was born on April 1, 1938 in Alton, Illinois, (Milton area), Illinois.

Ruth married Danny Middleton on July 21, 1956. Ruth graduated from Alton High School in 1956 and was a faithful and devoted member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton, where she was involved with many of the community outreach programs including the "Shop with a Cop" Christmas time Toy Drive and meal delivery services during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Herring; and brothers, Charles and Donald.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 63 years, Danny Middleton; three children, Kenneth Middleton (Michelle (Cass) Middleton) of Alton, Stanley Middleton (Jean (Jackson) Middleton) of Godfrey Illinois, and James Middleton (Wendy (King) Middleton) of Streetman Texas; six grandchildren, Christopher Middleton, Virginia Middleton, Anna Middleton, Kendra Mains, Brittany Middleton, and Hailey Middleton; and two great-grandchildren Charlotte and Benjamin Mains.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Gent Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shop with a Cop.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
