BETHALTO — Ruth Nappier, 78, of Bethalto, passed away at 6:46 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1940 in Bethalto, the daughter of Jesse & Eulalia (Holmes) Lehnen.

Ruth married Robert Nappier on Feb. 5, 1959 and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2014.

She is survived by four children and their spouses, Robert W. (Jan) Nappier, Jeffrey (Vanessa Nadziejko) Nappier, Scott (T.J.) Nappier; a daughter, Jodi (Eric) Carpenter of Moro; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Jason (Jessi) Nappier, Katelyn (Tyler) Morrow, Keagan Nappier, Brian (Katie) Nappier, Daniel (Alexis) Nappier, Tricia Nappier (Fiance, Tanner Braswell), Brandon Carpenter and Lauren Carpenter; great-granddaughter; Bethany Nappier; great-grandson, Lane Nappier; one brother, Tom (Trudy) Lehnen; one sister, Debbie (Jay) England; two sisters-in-law, JoAnne (David) Welch, Marie Lehnen; a brother-in-law, Dennis Nappier; many nieces, nephews and family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie Matire; two brothers, Mike and Paul Lehnen; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary & Robert Nappier.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating.

Burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Garden.

Contributions may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church or to s.

