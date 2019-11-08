ALTON — Ruth M. Parkes, 90, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Malcolm and Dorothy (Gore) O'Neal.

She married Edward Parkes on Aug. 14, 1975, in Macoupin County and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 1993. Survivors include two sons: James Edwards and his wife: Katherine of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Timothy Edwards and his husband: Gilbert Gallegos- Edwards of San Antonio, Texas, several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, a niece: Marcia Eng of Glen Carbon, Illinois and many other extended family and friends.

Ruth was formerly employed at St. Joseph's Hospital in the office and later at Heitz Optical. She enjoyed genealogy, reading, and doing crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Piening White; a son, Mark Edwards; and a sister, Virginia Hutton.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Rodney Durr will officiate. Private graveside services will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials are suggested to the Riverbend and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook is available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.