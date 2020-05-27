ALTON — Ruth Ann Perrin, fondly known as "Ruthie," died Monday, May 11, 2020, at 2:02 p.m. at Riverside (Rosewood) in Alton, Illinois, with family by her side. Now, absent from the body; Ruthie is home with the Lord. II Corinthians 5:6-10 Ruth was born in Moro, Illinois, to John Edward and Ora May (Sandbach) Perrin on April 18, 1930; the youngest of five. Ruth loved family, friends, food, and fun. She was a world traveler. Her greatest joy was her many nieces and nephews—to the fourth generation. Ruth was a box maker at O-I for almost 30 years, until the plant's closing. Afterwards, she became an in-home assistant. She was known for her hospitality kindness, generosity, interest in others, and happy outlook. Ruth was gladly claimed by many local churches. But most importantly, she belonged to His church. Ruth's specialness gave cause for trusted advocates. Among those most praiseworthy are her sister-in-law, Ruth Harris; her cousin-in-law, Lavina McLaren; and family friend, Violet Evans. Special thanks and gratitude to the Rosewood staff who cared for Ruthie every day and night since Nov. 2011. Many thanks to the BJC hospice team who assisted Ruth the last four months of her life. And for all those who loved Ruthie and cared for her, well … you know who you are. More importantly, Heaven knows. Ruth was pre-deceased by her parents; her stepfather, Herman P. Kohle; her siblings, Ora "Sis" Hoffman, Edward, Paul, John Mark Perrin; her stepsisters, "The Kohle Girls"-LaVerna Gwillim, Helen Gwillim, Alvena Goring, Gerelda Winters, and Leta Ann Kohle. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice Foundation for Hospital – Illinois, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 27 to May 28, 2020.