ALTON — Ruth Ann Ramsey, at the age of 74, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Ruth Ann was born July 25, 1945 to the union of the late Eugene and Rosalee (Burnett) Ramsey.

Ruth was born with Cerebral Palsy but was never limited from living live to the fullest. She loved reading her bible, listening to music, and being around her family. Ruth had a very generous and kind heart.

Ruth enjoyed riding the bus and going to school in early years.

She leaves to cherish fond memories five siblings, Carol Knighton, Michael (Sandra) Ramsey, Patricia Martin, Kenneth (Nettie) Ramsey, and Kathleen Ramsey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Dorothy Moore.

Visitation will convene Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. until noon Graveside services will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.