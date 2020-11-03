MORO — Ruth Emma Stewart, 86, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was surrounded by her family in her final days.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1933 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of William Albert August and Alma Emily (Dependahl) Neubauer.

She married Clifford D. Stewart on April 28, 1955 in Bethalto at Zion Lutheran Church.

Ruth was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wood River, Illinois.

She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, fishing, walking, doing yard work and working in her garden, and even loved to clean.

She leaves behind her beloved dog, Lucy Lu.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dawn (Dennis) Edwards of Moro, Illinois, and Wally (Kim) Stewart of Kimberling City, Missouri; a sister, Gloria Suessen of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Chris (Jill) Edwards, Mallory (Andy) Hamilton, Danielle (Pat) Sears, and Alicia Stewart and fiancé Nathan Harger; and eight great-grandchildren, Breyden, Lydia, Henry, Ansley, Emery, Callen, Liam and Dax.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Clifford.

Services for Ruth will be private. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to extend their many thanks and appreciation to the nurses from BJC Hospice.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

