1/1
Ruth Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MORO — Ruth Emma Stewart, 86, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was surrounded by her family in her final days.

She was born on Nov. 7, 1933 in Flint, Michigan, the daughter of William Albert August and Alma Emily (Dependahl) Neubauer.

She married Clifford D. Stewart on April 28, 1955 in Bethalto at Zion Lutheran Church.

Ruth was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Wood River, Illinois.

She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, fishing, walking, doing yard work and working in her garden, and even loved to clean.

She leaves behind her beloved dog, Lucy Lu.

Ruth is survived by her children, Dawn (Dennis) Edwards of Moro, Illinois, and Wally (Kim) Stewart of Kimberling City, Missouri; a sister, Gloria Suessen of Bethalto; four grandchildren, Chris (Jill) Edwards, Mallory (Andy) Hamilton, Danielle (Pat) Sears, and Alicia Stewart and fiancé Nathan Harger; and eight great-grandchildren, Breyden, Lydia, Henry, Ansley, Emery, Callen, Liam and Dax.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Clifford.

Services for Ruth will be private. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to extend their many thanks and appreciation to the nurses from BJC Hospice.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved