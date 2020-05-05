Ruth Ussery
1942 - 2020
WILSONVILLE — Ruth Ann Ussery, 77, of Wilsonville, Illinois, died at Kindred Hospital, Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, to Frederick R. Hausman and Edith B. (Bennett) Hausman. She married Uklin L. Ussery. She was a sales rep for Avon and a homemaker. Ruth was a member of the Red Hat Club and First Assembly of God in Bunker Hill, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her children, Rhonda Stewart of Wilsonville, Angela (Henry) Lienemann of Litchfield, Illinois, Sharon Gifford of Wilsonville, and John (Julie) Ussery of Hillsboro, Illinois; 21 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; siblings, John (Nicki) Hausman of Brighton, Illinois, William Hausman of Taylorville, Illinois, Robert Hausman of Bunker Hill, and Daisy (John) Jackson of Wilsonville. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, granddaughter, Rochelle Harbour; and brother, Fred Hausman. Private family services will be held. Public celebration of life services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to First Assembly of God, Bunker Hill. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
