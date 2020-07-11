COLORADO SPRINGS — Ruth Jean (Harman) Voumard went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was 97 years old.

Visitation is planned for Wednesday, July 22, at 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St., Alton, Illinois.

Burial will follow at the Fosterburg Cemetery.

Ruth was born to Foster Rice and Effie Alan (Hylton) Harman in Girard, Illinois, on Jan. 11, 1923. She graduated from Alton Senior High School in 1940.

On Dec. 18, 1942 she married Glen Voumard and they lived in Fosterburg, Illinois. To this union, two children were born, Dennis and Donna.

She and Glen were faithful members of the Fosterburg Baptist Church where she taught the cradle roll Sunday school class for 50 years, was involved in the AWANA ministry and served as youth group leader for many years. They sang in the choir as well as singing many duets together and she sang in a ladies quartet. She enjoyed bowling on a church team and playing games, including Hand & Foot and Rook. She also taught swimming lessons for many years.

In 2004, they moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; sisters, Minnie Bowsher, Virginia Nielsen, Mary Conley, and Doris Harman; brother, Foster J. Harman; also sister-in-law, Shirley Cramer and her husband, Albert.

She is survived by her son, Dennis (Sally) of Colorado Springs; daughter, Donna (Dean) Saffer of Arriba, Colorado; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Willa Humenick of Alton, Illinois, and Shirley (Wilbur) Schreiber of Arriba, Coloradol; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the AWANA ministry at Grace Bible Church, P. O. Box 25189, Colorado Springs, CO 80936. Please designate your gift for "Ruth Voumard Memorial".

