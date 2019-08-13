JERSEYVILLE — Ruth A. "Ruthie" Weber, 58, died at 9:48 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab after a courageous battle with ALS.

Born Dec. 26, 1960 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Orin L. and Helen L. (Sinclair) Ufert. She was a member of the River of Life Church in Alton and was a baker for St. Louis Bread Company. She loved her precious dogs, Valley Girl and Tennessee Tank. She was an excellent cook. She was an artist, and loved to make crafts.

Surviving is a son, TJ Weber (Chelsea) of Alton; three grandchildren, Caleb, Taylor and Alexis Weber; three sisters, Bonnie Rhyne (Randy) of East Alton, Illinois, Sandy Schelm of Godfrey and Tammy Ufert of Alton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Bobby Curry, and a sister, Mary Johnson.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the River of Life Church in Alton. Pastor Joe Dunnagan will officiate. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Because of her love for animals, memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.