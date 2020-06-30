FLORIDA — On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Ruth Widman left her earthly home in Lakeland, Florida, where she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Sandy, and entered into her Heavenly Peace.

The fourth child of Adolph and Ella Reichelt Bastien, Ruth was born on April 8, 1931 and raised in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin; along with her older siblings, Rosemary, Janet and Joe; and her younger sister, Patricia.

She graduated High School from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1949. After graduating, she worked one day at a factory that sewed canvas tents but said she couldn't sew a straight seam so that career didn't last.

She also worked briefly at a cannery then, later, was working as a switchboard operator when she met a young soldier, Fred E. Widman, who was stationed at a nearby base. Just three months later they were married on Aug. 23, 1952 in Fon du Lac. They moved back to his hometown of Godfrey in Jersey County, Illinois, where she became a homemaker as Fred worked long hours building his trucking and excavating business.

She spent their first seven years in a tiny four room house without running water raising the first five of their six children, Gary, Sandra, Kathy, James, and Terry; until they had enough money to build their new home just a stone's throw away. Keith, their youngest was born 11 years later.

Fred and Boots traveled extensively and had many adventures during their marriage. Although they eventually divorced after 42 years, they remained close friends until his passing on Dec. 24, 2017.

Boots was a wonderful mom. Her children were so proud of her and loved it when she came to help at their school; the other kids would say she looked like a movie star. She prided herself in looking her best at all times, even at 89 years old. She was fun to be around and always kind and caring to everyone she met. She was loved and 'adopted' by many as their second mom. Boots had a very giving spirit.

Once she gave her coat to a woman who complemented her on it; just took it off and handed it to her. That's how she was. She loved to give to others, whatever, whenever she could. For many years she helped her daughter, Kathy, sort items for the Caravan Resale Shop in Alton. Until moving to Florida last year she would often help at the Women's Ministry Center in the"Bootsie's Boutique", which was named in her honor.

She was a great cook, talented at drawing and having an ear for music; played piano without ever having lessons. She loved to sing and could beautifully sing harmony to any song.

She'd spend hours reading, her Bible being a favorite. She loved playing cards, Rummy, Kings in the Corner, Crazy 8s, you name it; though, her favorite was any kind of poker.

She was quite the gamer and would never pass up the opportunity to play with friends and family. After an evening of winning everyone else's money, she would give it all back just so they would keep playing, sometimes into the wee hours of the morning.

Her greatest earthly treasure was her family, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved each one unconditionally.

She was a wonderful caregiver, at different times caring for both of her sons, Gary and Jim, who preceded her in death.

She was an encourager, a hard worker and a wonderful listener. She loved playing barbies with the girls and with little cars & trucks with the boys. She shared her love of Shirley Temple movies with them all as well. She was up for anything as long as she was with her family.

No matter how long a visit would be, whenever it was time to leave she would always say, "But you just got here!"

Her love for her family was only exceeded by her love for God and her faith in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She always prayed for her family and friends; and practiced her faith by how she lived her life.

Jesus said, "By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another." That will be her greatest legacy to us. "Thank you, Mom. We have no doubt that when you entered into God's presence that you heard the words well done, good and faithful servant. We agree, well done."

To cherish her memory she leaves her children, Sandy (Collin) Meyer of Lakeland, Kathy Lewis of Godfrey, Terry (LaNae) Widman and Keith Widman of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Karen Widman of Farmer City, Illinois; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; she also leaves a sister, Pat Hennecke and sister-in-law, Barbara Bastien, both of Wisconsin; Ray & Marge Widman of Carlyle, Illinois; and her very best friend, Linda Widman of Fort Myers, Florida; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Due to the Coronavirus there will be no services. If you'd like to make a donation in her memory, The Women's Ministry Center, 2418 Bloomer Dr., Alton, IL 62002 was one of her favorite charities.