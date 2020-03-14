NEW ORLEANS — Ryan W. Maher died suddenly in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

He was born Dec. 21, 1972 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Carol Watsker of Alton and the late Ronald P. Maher.

Ryan graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1991. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a combat veteran. Ryan was employed by the Department of Homeland Security. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend.

Along with his mother; he is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Connor; and brothers, Ronald D. Maher and Bradley Maher.

Memorial services will be held in New Orleans, on Monday, March 16.

A local memorial will be held in Alton at a later date.