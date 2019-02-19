SADIE (BOLIARD) CARTER

GODFREY — Sadie Ethyl (Boliard) Carter, 86, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at her residence, with her family by her side.

She was born on Feb. 29, 1932 in Taylor Springs, Illinois to Charles and Avadna J. Reynolds Boliard. Sadie married Charles E. Carter of Pawnee, Illinois in Hillsboro on Dec. 26, 1948. They were married for 56 years.

Sadie was a very special individual and the true definition of a "care giver." She was a leap-year baby, celebrating her "21st" birthday with her family and friends in 2016. She was a dedicated mother and wife, and was proud to have the privilege to be a "stay at home" mom and dedicated her entire life to her family and friends.

Sadie is survived by three sons, Paul Carter of Mt. Zion, Jim Carter of Godfrey, and Glen Carter of Decatur; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Paul, David, Earl, Art, Amos, and Don Boliard; two sisters, Josephine Medrano and Charlotte Mutchler; a daughter, Grace Carter; and a granddaughter, Melissa Carter.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois, with Rev. Charles Schwab officiating.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to OSF hospice.

