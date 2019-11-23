PIASA — Sally L. (Beiser) Arbuthnot, 75, of Piasa, Illinois, passed away at 3:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 16, 1944, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late William C., Jr. and Virginia (Stewart) Beiser.

On Dec. 22, 1962, Sally married Jim C. Arbuthnot in Godfrey, Illinois. He survives.

Sally had a bright smile and the kindest heart that would fill up a room. She had the strongest love for her husband, daughters, and all of her family. She shared such a special bond with everyone, especially her grandchildren.

She loved spending time with her family, going to her grandkid's sports events, lunch with her granddaughters, and lunch with her girlfriends. Sally also loved knitting, mowing the grass, and working on her DIY projects. Sally was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She will be missed by her husband, Jim; three daughters, Sally Jane Arbuthnot, Mary (Thomas) Maupin, Amy (Curtis) Cochran; 7 grandchildren, Abigail (Jerry) Tandy, Sally Christine Arbuthnot, James Arbuthnot, Jacob Maupin, Magen Mary Cochran, Jared Dean Cochran, Alison (Justin) Hodge; 10 great grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; and three siblings, "Bill" W.C. III (Gail) Beiser, Jane (Dan) Bowers, Nell (Ken) Beemer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Betty Lynn Arbuthnot.

A private funeral service has been requested. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Oasis Women's Center.

Online condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.