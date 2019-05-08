SAM ANDERSON

JERSEYVILLE – Francis J. "Sam" Anderson, 92, died at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1926 in Kincaid, Illinois to the late Thomas J. and Gertrude (McClory) Anderson.

Sam grew up, along with his five siblings in Trowbridge, Shelby County, Illinois and graduated with the Class of 1945 from Neoga High School.

He then went on to serve our country with the United States Navy and was proud of his military service as a World War II Veteran.

He married the former Juanita Collings on Feb. 21, 1950 in Teutopolis, Illinois and together their marriage was blessed with four children and 44 years together before her death on April 15, 1994.

His working career began as a salesman for various meat packing companies in 1948 where he worked as a Salesman for 10 years.

He and Juanita then moved their family to Carrollton, Illinois where Sam owned and operated Carrollton Foods from 1963 to 1967. He went on to become an Insurance Agent with Country Companies in Morgan and Greene Counties. The family moved to Jerseyville in 1974, when Sam became the Agency Manager for Jersey County, where he retired in 1989 after 25 years with the company.

After Juanita's passing, Sam married Deloris Elizabeth "Liz" (Wente) Barber on Feb. 14, 1995 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Illinois and they shared 19 years together, before her death on May 6, 2013.

Sam was a loyal and supportive member of his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to various causes. He was a member of the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville, where he served on various committees throughout the years. In addition, he was a member of the Jerseyville American Legion Post #492, The Knights of Columbus and active in the Jerseyville Ambassadors. Following his retirement, he enjoyed spending his free with his golf group at the Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville.

Surviving are three sons and their spouses, Stephen F. and Mary Ann Anderson of Lisle; John P. Anderson of Shoreline, Washington and James E. and Susie Anderson of Flower Mond, Texas; a daughter and son in-law, Patricia and Charles Ludwig of Hayward, California; four grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew C. and Catherine Anderson of Newport Beach, California; David S. and Leslie Anderson of Roanoke, Virginia; Patrick J. and Keely Anderson of Van Alstyne, Texas and Jenny M. and Tyler Grawe of Colorado Springs, Colorado; six great-grandchildren, Tyler S. Anderson, Sean T. Anderson, Caris G. Anderson, Christian A. Grawe, Jeannette M. Anderson and Kennedy J. Grawe.

He is also survived by his 6 step children from his marriage to Deloris "Liz" Anderson, Sue Ramage of Mattoon, Jerry Barber of Sitka, Arkansas, Steve Barber of Kingston, Idaho, Julie Holtkamp of Centralia, Melissa Kelly of Champaign and Mary Reynolds of Pleasant Plains; 16 step grandchildren and 22 step great- grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wives, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Robert Anderson as well as three sisters, Margaret Hanfland, Rita Deters and Catherine Anderson.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

A Mass and Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville with Father Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville, with the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 conducting military graveside rights.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Jersey County Farm Bureau Scholarship Program, in care of the funeral home.

