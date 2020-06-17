Sam Bratten

BUNKER HILL — Samuel Bratten, 81, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Des Peres, Missouri, from complications of a heart attack. He was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Madison County to the late Maxwell and Minna (Glaser) Bratten.

Sam married Louise VanHooser from Edwardsville, Illinois, in 1958. They later divorced. He married Priscilla Shaw of Jerseyville in 1976. She preceded him in death. He married the love of his life, Betty McKenney of Jerseyville, Illinois, in Feb. 2006. She preceded him in death March 2010.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Lisa Bratten of Bunker Hill, Illinois; three daughters, Susan Ingram, Sarah Bratten, and Sandra Rigdon; his grandchildren, Misty Bratten of Arizona, Stephen Bratten, Jr. of Arizona, Emily Bratten, Isabelle Bratten, Andrew Bratten all of Bunker Hill, Sammy Ingram, Bene Rigdon, and Megan Rutherford; several great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bob Bratten of Bethalto, Illinois, and Chuck and Peggy Bratten of Wood River, Illinois; his sister-in-law, Delores "Toots" Bratten; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Sam served in the United States Army from 1959 through 1962. He later joined the Army Reserves. He retired from the powerhouse at Olin Corporation. Sam enjoyed picking on people he cared about, scratch off lottery tickets, coin collecting, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, and spending time with his "Little Darlings" (Emily, Isabelle and Andrew).

In addition to his parents and his wives; he was preceded in death by his brothers, Emil (Bud) Bratten, Walter Bratten, George Bratten, Maxwell Bratten, and William (Bill) Bratten; and his sisters, Anna Farrell, Helen Albrecht, and Emma Kipp.

Due to the current Covid - 19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery.

Memorials can be made in his honor to the Paralyzed Veterans of America group.

Thank you to the caring staff in the ICU at St. Luke's Hospital in Des Peres, Missouri.

