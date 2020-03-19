EDWARDSVILLE — Samuel R. "Sammy G." Guarino, 67, passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Barnes – Jewish Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on Jan. 4, 1953, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Russell and Sarah (Culella) Guarino. He married the former Debra Wallendorff on March 1, 1980, in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and she survives.

Other survivors include his mom, Dorris Guarino of Wood River, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Blake Salger of Columbia, Illinois; two sons and daughters-in-law, Tom and Sade Guarino and Daniel and Samantha Guarino both of of Glen Carbon, Illinois; five grandchildren, Sophia Grace, William Samuel, Evelyn Marie, Russell Thomas, and Chloe Ann; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Amy Guarino of Rosewood Heights; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry and Darla Becker of Rosewood Heights; one niece, Hannah Robinson; three nephews, Owen Robinson, Cody Becker, and Brandon Becker; and his best friend and dog, Baxter.

Sam worked and retired from Disney and Nike where he worked in sales and marketing. He owned and operated the Bella Milano Restaurants and Wood River Dairy Queen. Sam formerly worked as a rep for many different sports lines. He was formerly on the East Alton Ice Arena board and was the current Chairman of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce. He formerly served on the board for the United Way and the Riverbend Growth Association. Sam was very active in the Riverbend area and was very community oriented.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, private family services will be held. Sam will be buried at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Partners for Pets and will be received at the funeral home or online at www.partnersforpetsil.org.

A public celebration of Sam's life will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.