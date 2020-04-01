GODFREY — Sam A. Lavite, 52, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born in Alton on Aug. 18, 1967, he was the son of Sue (Heltsley) Eisenman of Wood River, Illinois, and the late Salvatori Lavite.

Sam had worked as a laborer for Local 338. He enjoyed dirt biking, fishing, camping and canoeing.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Dana Lavite of Godfrey; sons, Sam A. Lavite, Jr. of Alton, and Ryan Lavite of Godfrey; granddaughter, Aubree; brothers, Gary Lavite of Wood River, Dan Lavite of Alton, and Mike (Jane) Lavite of Wanda, illinois; sisters, Jennifer Lavite of Wood River, and Elizabeth Castro of Ventura, Califonia; and several nieces and nephews.

No services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River has been entrusted with arrangements.