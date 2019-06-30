WOOD RIVER — Sam J. Podner, 93, passed away at 6:05 a.m. Sunday June 30, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in

Alton.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1926 in Wood River, the son of Nick J. & Antonette Podner. Sam married Rita A. Jacobs on May 8, 1959 in Wood River. She survives.

He attended the Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting and fishing on the river. He also loved gardening and retired from Labor Local 338 where he was a member for over 70 years.

Sam is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ron Bowman of O'Fallon, Missouri, and Samuel "Barney" & Donna Podner of Meadowbrook; four grandchildren and spouse, Erin & Brandon Austin, Sara & Jordan Evans, Josh Bowman and Jacob Bowman; one great-granddaughter, Hannah Evans, and one great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by eight siblings, Mary Bermes, Isadore Podner, Agnes Rathgeb, Jack Podner, Ann Nelson, Frank Podner, Sophie Pansic, and Francis Lopez.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Rev. Kevin Auten officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.