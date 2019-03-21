SAM TITSWORTH

FT. RUSSELL TOWNSHIP — Samuel "Sam" Lee Titsworth, 62, passed away March 18, 2019, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family.

Born Nov. 14, 1956 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Wilma L. (Brown) Titsworth and the late Jim L. Titsworth.

Sam was a bricklayer for over 40 years and owned Jim Titsworth Masonary. He was hard working and accomplished person who lived his personal and professional life to the fullest.

He was an avid lover of the outdoors, proud of the home he built. He loved his family dogs, star lit nights, summer lightening storms, arrowhead and mushroom hunting, fishing and Billikins games, sharing and experiencing with his family and friends.

On Sept. 29, 1979 in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, he married DeeAnn Davis, sharing 39 wonderful years together that were filled with happiness. He was a very loved dad to Michael (Amanda) and Melissa (Andy), and proud "PaPa" to his grandson, Eland, who was the light of his life; he also had a special buddy, Nolan. His family meant the world to him.

He had a special group of friends: Mike Tomlanovich, John Bailey, David Knetzer, Mark McCleland; and special fishing buddy, his brother-in-law, Timmy Davis

Sam is survived by his mother, Wilma; wife; children; his father-in-law, Jim Davis; numerous cousins; several in-laws and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father; brother, Tom Titsworth; sister, Cindy Spano; and mother-in-law, Elvera Davis.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois

Memorials may be made to the family to be distributed amoungst several different animal rescue causes and children's cancer research organizations that Sam supported.