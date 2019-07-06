JERSEYVILLE — Samuel David "Sammy" Gallay, 63, the son of the late Alfred and Alberta Gallay, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Surviving are a sister, Rochelle Gallay of Alton; a brother and sister in-law, Eric and Carmen Gallay of Jerseyville; as well as a niece, Maci Gallay of Jerseyville.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Burial will take place alongside his parents at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.