SAMUEL JONES

GODFREY — Samuel G. Jones, 92, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Anderson Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1926 in Carlyle, Illinois, the son of Ulysses G. and Christine Eisch Jones. In 1945 he married Margaret Louise King. She preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 1995.

Samuel served his country in the United States Navy during WWII from 1945 until 1946.

He was a Spot Welder for McDonald Douglas for 33 years, retiring in 1991. Samuel attended North Alton Southern Baptist Church and was baptized at Abundant Life. He proudly built his family home from the ground up. Samuel was a master of all trades and was very mechanically inclined, working on anything from overhauling a car to the Gemini Space probe. He enjoyed the companionship of several dogs throughout his life. Some of his favorite times were spent with his family; he especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Kelly, and other children within his family circle.

Samuel is survived by a daughter, Deborah "Lynne" Jones- Johnson of Godfrey, Illinois; granddaughter, Kelly Garrard (Michael) of Robinson, Illinois; and two great grandchildren, Hunter and Genevieve Garrard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; 4 sisters, Analee Kennet, Evelyn Theis, Louise Spray, and Loretta Turner; along with 1 brother, Delbert Jacobs.

A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Services will be held on Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home.

Burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

