SAMUEL SOUTH

WINEFIELD — Mr. Samuel Gordon South age 70 of Detroit, Alabama passed away on May 24, 2019 at his residence. Sam was born in Winfield on Sept. 22, 1948 a son of William Herbert South and Annie Carrie Linley South. He attended school in Cherry Valley and graduated from Harrisburg High School in AR. He was employed by Delmonte foods as a Maintenance Mechanic with 36 years of service. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting and fishing. He loved working with kids and driving his team horses and mules. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joe South and a granddaughter, Collette South.

Sam was survived by his wife, Donna Batt south of Detroit, son, Sam South and his wife, Jessica of Rochelle, Illinois, daughter, Erika Triplett and her husband, Drapus of Jasper, step-sons, Donald Hawkins of Haleyville and Robert Hawkins and his wife, Brandy of Jonesboro, Arkansas, brothers, Harold South and his wife, Alma and Benny South and his wife Mattie both of Detroit, sisters, Lela Lepond of Little Rock, Arkansas, Lavern South of Brilliant and Annette Harris of Atmore, grandchildren, Tim South and his wife, Megan, Kevin South and his wife Courtney and Shayla Triplett, great-grandchildren, Oaklyn, Laiklyn, Trent and Kami South all of Rochelle, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral Services are planned for May 30 at 2 p.m. from Miles Funeral Home with burial following in Center Cemetery. Robert Dubielak will be the officiating minister. Donald Hawkins, Justin Hollis, Anthony Loboy, Terry Lockhart, Tim Lockhart and Russell Dunkin will serve as active pallbearers. Miles Funeral Home of Winfield directing.