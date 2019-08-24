SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE — Sandra Jean Benesh, nee Lovell, 77, of Savannah, Tennessee, formerly of Jonesboro, Arkansas for 40 years and Wood River, Illinois, born Feb. 26, 1942 in East Alton, Illinois, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her residence.

Sandra was retired as a secretary for Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, after 22 years of service. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Savannah. She loved singing in her church choirs and dancing with her husband, Richard. Sandra was known for her organization skills both at work and home. She took great pride in her huge yard and would drive her golf cart, pulling the garden trailer as she worked. Sandra was a beloved wife, loving mother, and caring "Mimi" grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anita Lois, nee Stark, and Frank Nelson Lovell.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Richard Alan Benesh; her children, Bryan (Lenda) Benesh of Marion, Arkansas, and Sara (Michael) Sprinkle of Spring Hill, Tennessee; her grandchildren, Sydney Benesh, Hayden Benesh, Madison Sprinkle, Hailey Sprinkle and Gavin Sprinkle; and her siblings, Frank (Mary Lou) Lovell of Tempe, Arizona, and Peggy (Curtis) Drake of Bloomington, Illinois.

Donations may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, Illinois. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.