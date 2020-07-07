1/1
Sandra Berry
ALTON — Sandra Kaye (nee Smith) Berry, 74, of Alton, Illinois, left her earthly home and entered into her Heavenly Peace on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

She was born June 5, 1946 to the late James and Gladys Smith of Alton, who preceded her in death; an elder brother, James Jr, also preceded her in death.

Sandra is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert N. Berry; a son, Darrell (Susan) Berry; two daughters, Kaela Generally, and Janell (Edward) Closson; a granddaughter, Gabriella ; seven grandsons, Brian, Izaak, Neal, Gabriel, Aurion (Emma), Zayne, and Gavin; and a cherished sister, Beverly (Dawud) Johnson; along with a host of other family and friends.

Sandra retired from the Alton School District where she spent many happy years as a special education paraprofessional and also worked as a bus monitor. After retiring Sandy, devoted her time to serving on the Mother's Board at her church, Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, and to the organizations that she participated in IEA/NEA, Church Women United, and Friends Of The 60's/Alton Black Alumni Association.

A public visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.

A private funeral will be held for the family members following the visitation at 11 a.m. Masks are mandatory.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-9155
