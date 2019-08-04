SANDRA GROS

GRANITE CITY — Sandra Sue Gros, 74, of Granite City passed away at 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living in Granite City.

She was born Dec. 8, 1944 in East St. Louis, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Bessie (Duban) Moodey.

She retired from Thompson Coburn in St. Louis with 13 years of dedicated service as a legal secretary. She was a member of Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City.

She had a love for music and enjoyed attending many concerts throughout the years.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Stacey Gros of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Park and Addison Gros; two brothers and sisters-in-law, LeRoy and Doris Moodey of Edwardsville and David and Kerry Moodey of Loveland, Colorado; niece and nephew, Keith and Jennifer Fillinger of New Orleans, Louisiana; other extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Timmy Moodey.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the .

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.