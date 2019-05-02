SANDRA HODGE

WOOD RIVER — Sandra Lee Hodge, 76, passed away 10:06 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her daughter's residence.

Born Oct. 27, 1942 in Willfleet, Nebraska, she was the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Darnel) Luschen.

Sandra had been an assembly worker for FASCO Industries for over 25 years before retiring.

She married Benny Hodge in The Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. He died May 11, 1996.

Surviving are her children, Mike (Julie) Halouska of Omaha, Nebraska, Marty (Debbie) Halouska of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Kandi (Hope) Halouska of Bellevue, Nebraska, Kendra (Roger) Dodd of Wood River, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; a great grandchild; sisters, Patricia (Jerry) Anderson of Cozad, Nebraska and Tootie (Bud) Gale of North Platte, Nebraska.

Cremation services were accorded.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was entrusted with the services.