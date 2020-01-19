EDWARDSVILLE — Sandra Faye Klopfer, 70, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sandra was born Aug. 15, 1949, in Scottsburg, Indiana, to the late Robert F. and Helen B. (nee McDaniel) Bowling.

She cherished every moment spent with family and friends. She was an avid Indiana college basketball fan, loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals and going on family trips.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Adolph Klopfer; mother-in-law, Betty L. Klopfer; sister-in-law, Virginia Ewing; and niece, Sherry Lynn Love.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 48 years, Dan Klopfer; daughter, Robin (Micah) Blunt; son, Scott Klopfer; grandchildren, Grace Blunt and Wyatt Blunt; brothers, Robert (Rachael) Bowling and Jim (Sabrina) Bowling; and, sister, Sharon Davis, as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Friends may gather with the family for visitation from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating.

Sandra will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Cemetery after a private ceremony at a later date.

Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the , 1001 Craig Road #480, St. Louis, Missouri, 63146, or by visiting www.kidney.org.

