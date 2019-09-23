JERSEYVILLE — Sandra Ruth (Frazier) Kuehnel left her earthly home, to meet her Lord on Sept. 21, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1937 in White Hall, Illinois, the only daughter of Thomas & Ruth (Black) Frazier. She and William Kuehnel were united in marriage on June 10, 1955 at Delhi Baptist Church. They celebrated 64 years together.

Sandy attended Delhi, Otterville, and Jerseyville East Elementary schools, and Jersey Community High School, where she graduated with honors. During her married life she enjoyed quilting, ceramics, crocheting, painting, sewing, and studying the Bible. She was a secretary at Jerseyville East Elementary school for over 30 years, and was a "sub secretary" after she retired in 1996, working in most of Jersey Community Unit #100 schools. The staff at East Elementary and co-workers at other schools were her "other family" and she loved them and the students. As a member of Delhi Baptist Church since her early teens, she was at various times a teacher, primary superintendent, choir member, and "penny lady" at Vacation Bible School.

In later years she enjoyed attending Grace Community Baptist Church, where she was a member. Sandy and her husband (Two-Gun) are the parents of Russell (Jeri), Terry, Rick, Randy, Scott (deceased), and Aaron (Francine). She dearly cherished her six sons, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. Her grandchildren are Adam (Katie), Jacob, Becca, Seth (Kristen) Ashton, Jamie, Jason (Cassie), Andrew (Maggie), Tara (Josh Hayes), Traci (Troy Shaw), Allyson, and Ryan. Great-grandchildren are Arianna, Draven, Noah, Will, Dylan, Logan, Brady, Parker, Carson, Emily Ann, Carter, Jameson, and Wesley. Three very important men in her personal life and her Christian life were her brothers Thomas M. Frazier (Francis "Butch"), James (Peggy), and Dennis (Connie). Her mother was a wonderful Christian mother who raised them all to be followers of Christ. Her father was respected and loved by all who knew him and became a Christian later in life. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Thomas M. Frazier; one son, Scott "Buck" Kuehnel; in-laws Edward Kuehnel, Vernon (Helen) Bounds, William Scott, Eugene Kuehnel, and Thomas (Marcella) Kuehnel; and nephews Richard Kuehnel, Randy Scoggins, Gary Kuehnel, Bobby Kuehnel, Ed Kallal.

After their retirements, Sandy and Bill filled their lives with various ballgames and dance recitals which their grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. As their early married days were spent happily at ballgames and so were their latter days. Their love for Yadi (AJ's dog) kept them young at heart. Anytime spent with family was a happy day.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at noon at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Reverend Robert McNutt will be officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Grace Baptist Church, where she was a member.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.