SANDRA MCGRATH

JERSEYVILLE — Sandra K. McGrath, 65, passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.

Born June 15, 1953 in St. Louis, Mmissouri, she was a daughter of Arnold Ladd and Vivian (Binkley) Hodge.

She married John M. McGrath, Jr. on Dec. 1, 1979. He passed away on Dec. 1, 2016.

Survivors include her children, Tammy Sawyer, Beth Anna McGrath, Rebecca (Craig) Suermann, Stephanie Monroe, Heather Irene McGrath, John M. (Georgia) McGrath, III and Shawn D. McGrath; 20 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; and her siblings, Patricia Ladd, Alex (Donna) Ladd, Corinna (John) Holaus, Vickie Francis, and Mary Widger.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two grandchildren, Ryan and Abigail McGrath; and a brother, Allen Ladd.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Professional services are entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com