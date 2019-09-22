EDWARDSVILLE — Sandra M. (Haug) Speciale, 63, passed away on Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, 2019 at her home in Edwardsville.

She was born Jan. 30, 1956 at Wood River Township Hospital to Clifford and Ruth (Kamp) Haug, both deceased. She married James Speciale on Sept. 17, 1977 at St. Bernard's (now Holy Angels) Church in Wood River. They celebrated 42 years of marriage last week by recounting the wonderful life they enjoyed and the many adventures they had shared.

Sandy was a 1974 graduate of East Alton Wood River Township High School and a 1977 graduate of SIU-E where see earned a BS in Elementary Education. She taught for two years at St. Bernard's school and spent the rest of her career in service to the Federal District Court in East St. Louis where she retired as a panel attorney administrator in the Federal Public Defenders office, retiring in 2012. She was extremely proud of her service to the court. She was a member of St. Boniface for many years and served there as a PSR teacher for 10 years. She transferred to St. Mary's about seven years ago and found fulfilment as a lector and in the services, she helped the Ladies Guild provide. She lived a wonderful life fully in service to others.

In addition to her husband, Sandy is survived by her children Andrew (Kari) Speciale of Ballwin, Missouri, and Daniel (Mary) Speciale of Glendale, Missouri. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Hazel, Philip, Louis, August, Anne and Charles, and was very much looking forward to seeing their futures unfold. In addition, she is survived by her siblings Steve (Pam) Haug of East Alton, Sue Ann (Randy) Toppmeyer of Bethalto, Tim (Robin) Haug of Bourbonnais, and Larry (Colleen) Haug of St. Louis; her brothers-in-law John (Sharon) Speciale of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mark (Sally) Speciale of Edwardsville; and a host of nieces and nephews: Todd, Abby, Kelly, Adam, Jordan, Mitchell, Nathan, Korie, Molly, Sean, Riley, Kevin, Brian, Michael, Christine, Teresa and Leisa.

She was a beautiful person, with a welcoming personality and a radiant smile that could light up a room. She will be sorely missed.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 3-8 p.m. at Weber Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 and burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church in Edwardsville, First Christian Church in Edwardsville or to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.