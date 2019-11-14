HARDIN — Sandra Kaye (Raymond) Wille, passed away on Monday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Amarillo Texas, but grew up in Collinsville, Illinois. She moved to Calhoun County in 1976 and was the daughter of the late Robert and Elva (Hagnauer) Raymond.

She married Robert Wille on Feb. 20, 1965.

She is survived by daughter Patricia Ann Dawdy of Kampsville; grandchildren, Joshua (Kristin) Dawdy of Hardin, Illinois, Courtney Dawdy of Kampsville, Illinois, and Stephanie (Albert) Cooper of Everett, Washington; great-grandchild Aiden Cooper of Everett; and seven cousins.

During her life, she worked as a secretary for lawyer Raymond Burroughs in Collinsville; as a secretary for Monsanto Co. in Sauget, Illinois; as a bookkeeper with Picture Island in which she was part owner; as co-owner of Hidden Valley Orchard, north of Hardin, as a news reporter for the Calhoun News-Herold in Hardin; as a shipping coordinator for Billy-Bob Teeth Inc., also in Hardin; as a board secretary for the Calhoun Senior Center; and as secretary and treasurer for the Hardin Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin on Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held in the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin with Reverend Frazier officiating on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the St. John's Cemetery in Collinsville following services.

Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Hardin.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Brussels is charge of the arrangements.