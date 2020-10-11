1/1
Sandra Wilson
BETHALTO — Sandra Kay Wilson, 74, passed away at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, at her home in Bethalto with family by her side.

She was born October 7, 1946, in Alton, the daughter of Bob and Dorothy (Gilmore) Embry.

She married Darrell Wilson on August 9, 1969, in Alton. He preceded her in death on September 3, 1980.

Known affectionately as "Nanny" by her many loving family members, Sandy was a great storyteller, who loved to reminisce and spend time with family. She also enjoyed cooking, camping and playing the slot machines. She worked for many years as a bus driver for the Bethalto and Roxana school districts.

She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Kistner of Wood River and Dee Williams of East Alton; three sons, Tim Wilson (Bruce Brueggemann) of Fosterburg, and Gene and Kenny Williams of Alton; a stepson, Terry Wilson of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren, Jessica (David) Halleman, Camille (Jason) Scott, Shelby Kistner (Lucas Bolles), Ehren Kistner and Kenzey Unterbrink; two great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Ella Halleman; and two sisters, Sharon (John) Bridgeman of Godfrey and Becky (Terry) Doyle of Alton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a grandson, Nicholas Keymon; three brothers, Billy Bob, Mike and Thomas "Tag" Embry; and three sisters, Linda Lamar, Carolyn Howard and Donna Kohinke.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Memorials may be made in Sandra Kay's name to the VFW - Post 7678 and the Riverbend Humane Society.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
