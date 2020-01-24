GRAFTON — Sandra "Sandy" Doerr, 74, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, with her family at her side.

She was born in Harrisburg, Illinois on Oct. 17, 1945 to Jim and Vivian (Douglas) Wiseman.

Over the course of her life, she was a welder, a cake decorator, and a beautician. She also worked for Olin Corporation, where she worked in ballistics as a tester.

She married Dennis Doerr on Feb. 14, 1998. He survives.

She is survived by her children Jim Lavite, Tony Lavite, Misty (Steve) Biciocchi, Brian (Kristie) Lavite and Brad (Sherry) Lavite; her sisters, Mary (Gene) Flowers, Diane Jamison and Margaret (Bill) Ryan; brothers JayDee Wiseman, Chris Wiseman and Harry Wiseman; Denny's children, Denny (Kim) Doerr and Misty (Dave) Koshinski; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Chuck Wiseman; and her son, Vince Lavite.

After she lost her son Vince, she developed a personal relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ and spent several hours everyday reading her Bible, meditating on His word, praying and reflecting in her journals.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no scheduled services and she was cremated.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.