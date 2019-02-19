SARA BLAIR

EAST ALTON — Sara Nadine Blair, 86, passed away 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 in Rosewood Care Center of Alton.

Born Feb. 17, 1933 in Raleigh, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles Esco and Mary E. (Garner) Wiseman.

She had been in the selecting division of Owens-IL Glass for 28 years before her retirement.

Sara enjoyed baking, crocheting, fishing and spending time with her family.

On June 24, 1950 in East Alton, she married James M. Blair. He died May 9, 2018.

Surviving are her children, William Blair (companion, Kimberly Hawkins), James M., Jr. (Theresa) Blair, Kimberly (James) Berry all of Wood River; grandchildren, Christopher (Cherie) Blair, Justin (Deana) Blair, Nick Blair and Amanda (Colin) Foster; and great-grandchildren, Caleb Blair, Courtney Blair, Jordan Blair, Sara Blair, Sophie Blair, Scarlett Rose Blair, Eva Foster and Andrew Foster.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, James Wiseman; and sister, Mary Rosetta Pavish.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Steve Disney will officiate.

Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescue.