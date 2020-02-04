BETHALTO — Sarah "Sally" Jane Case, 88, passed in to the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 9:47 p.m., at her home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Sally was born on Sept. 9, 1931 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Earl and Sarah (Chappee) Wallace.

She married Loyal W. Case in Alton on Dec. 23, 1950. He preceded her in death.

She worked at Owen Glass for 22 years. She was a member of House of Victory in Cottage Hills, Illinois. Sally enjoyed camping and just spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Sally is survived by her children, Cindy Williams, Mark (Rita) Case, Kevin (Ellen) Case, Jamie Ragan, Jeff (Chris) Case, Kim (Dennis) Aurand, Jill Case, and Chonna (Ross) Chapman; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Along with her husband and parents; she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wallace; and a sister, Nina Ottersburg.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will also be held on Friday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m.

Pastor Tim Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to House of Victory Food Pantry.

