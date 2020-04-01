BATCHTOWN — Sarah Jane Funk of Batchtown, Illinois, passed away Firday, March 27, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on May 8, 1931, to the late Joseph and Florine (Godar) Becker. She married Ralph Funk on Feb. 16, 1952 in Michael, Illinois, he preceded her in death.

Sarah was a member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church and St. Barbara's Altar Society. She loved gardening, baking, and sewing.

She is survived by four children, Kathleen Funk, Susan (Norman) Underwood, Bonnie (Mark) Niemeyer, and Gary (Renee) Funk; three grandchildren, Adam Niemeyer, Josh Funk, and Katelyn Funk; and a sister-in-law, Violet Becker.

In addition to her parents and her husband; she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Vincent Becker, Aloys Becker, and Norman Becker.

Memorials may be made to St. Barbara's Altar Society or Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Activity Fund.

Services will be private.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.