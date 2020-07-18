1/1
Sarah Innis
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BETHALTO — Sarah (Watkins) Innis, age 98, passed away at her home in Bethalto at 8:22 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, after a brief illness.

Sarah was born in Thayer, Illinois, on Aug. 14, 1921, the daughter of Alice (Foster) and Burgess Watkins. She had two sisters, Lydia and Margaret and one brother, Jack, who preceded her in death. Two siblings survive, Elsie Smith of Glen Carbon, and Bert Watkins of Sarasota, Florida.

Sarah has one son, Larry of Bethalto and one grandson, Andrew, of Corvallis, Oregon,

After graduating from Virden High School, Sarah taught kindergarten at Thayer Elementary School. When her family moved to Bethalto in 1940, she worked as a timekeeper at Olin Corporation.

In December 1946 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert, and became a housewife. For many years she and her beloved husband enjoyed world travel to places like Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, South America, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, England, France, Spain and Portugal. After her husband's retirement, she and Robert moved to Annapolis, Maryland, and she returned to Bethalto when her son Larry retired.

She loved to sew and made many quilts. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

A private funeral service will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens on June 21.

Memorials can be made in Sarah's honor to the Bethalto United Methodist Church.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved