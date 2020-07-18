BETHALTO — Sarah (Watkins) Innis, age 98, passed away at her home in Bethalto at 8:22 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, after a brief illness.

Sarah was born in Thayer, Illinois, on Aug. 14, 1921, the daughter of Alice (Foster) and Burgess Watkins. She had two sisters, Lydia and Margaret and one brother, Jack, who preceded her in death. Two siblings survive, Elsie Smith of Glen Carbon, and Bert Watkins of Sarasota, Florida.

Sarah has one son, Larry of Bethalto and one grandson, Andrew, of Corvallis, Oregon,

After graduating from Virden High School, Sarah taught kindergarten at Thayer Elementary School. When her family moved to Bethalto in 1940, she worked as a timekeeper at Olin Corporation.

In December 1946 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert, and became a housewife. For many years she and her beloved husband enjoyed world travel to places like Hawaii, Canada, Mexico, South America, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, England, France, Spain and Portugal. After her husband's retirement, she and Robert moved to Annapolis, Maryland, and she returned to Bethalto when her son Larry retired.

She loved to sew and made many quilts. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

A private funeral service will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens on June 21.

Memorials can be made in Sarah's honor to the Bethalto United Methodist Church.

