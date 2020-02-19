DOW — On Nov. 6, 1962, Sarah Jane McIntyre was born the last of six children to Margie and Gerald McIntyre in Jerseyville. In an effort to keep up with her five older siblings, Sarah developed an unbridled determination, a defining trait carried with her for her 57 years.

On Feb. 10, 2020, Sarah took that strong will and busted into the gates of heaven much to her brother Jerry's (McIntyre) chagrin. He realized instantly that he would no longer be in charge.

In 1982, Sarah married Danny DeSherlia and together they brought three wonderful boys into the world: Andy, born in 1983; Jake, born in 1985; and Ben, born in 1986. In 2017, Andy married Vanessa Morris and Sarah finally got her girl; she loved her Ness.

While the boys were still young, Sarah attended Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, graduating with a degree in accounting. Her successful career began at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton. Sarah was always interested in the latest technologies and took on new roles at the waterpark related to point-of-sales terminals and databases. These roles led to new skills outside of accounting and into the world of software development and a small startup company called Qlaw in Maryville, Illinois. She worked with who soon became lifelong friends, building an innovative platform for large law firms across the world. Her talent for learning new skills soon made her invaluable in large scale development efforts with technical challenges only she could solve.

Sarah retired from Qlaw, acquired by Vertican Technologies, this past year, completing 11 years of trailblazing work in a field with little to no gender diversity.

Sarah was as stubborn as she was kind hearted. She loved life, her friends, her family and especially her sweet baby "E." In 2017, Evan DeSherlia was born to her son Jake, an extraordinary and timely gift from heaven.

For the past 7 years, Sarah has been a pillar of incredible strength, undaunting determination and an inspiration to many. "Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will." Well said, Mr. Gandhi. You must have known our amazing Sarah.

She is survived by her mother, Margie McIntyre of Jerseyville; three sons and a daughter in-law, Andrew and Vanessa DeSherlia of Mountain View, California; Jacob DeSherlia of Jerseyville; and Benjamin DeSherlia of Jerseyville; a grandson, Evan DeSherlia; a brother and sister in-law, Mike and Teresa McIntyre of Tampa, Florida; three sisters and a brother-in-law: Cindy Thornburg of Springfield, Missouri; Melissa Church of Jerseyville; and Amanda and Mike Bane of Aledo, Texas; a sister-in-law, Rhonda McIntyre of Jerseyville; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald McIntyre; a brother, Jerry McIntyre; her brother-in-law, Joe Thornburg; and a niece, Rachel McIntyre.

Sarah's life will celebrated on Friday, Feb. 21, beginning at 2 p.m. at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville. She will be laid to rest at the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville where graveside services will be conducted at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21 with Father Martin Smith presiding.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family to establish a scholarship fund for her grandson, Evan.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.