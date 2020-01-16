BUNKER HILL — Sarah Capri Raymond, 29, passed away at 8:19 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 18, 1990, in Naples, Italy, the daughter of Jim and Kelly (Dooley) Fulkrod of Dorsey, Illinois; and Eric Hausman of Godfrey, Illinois. She married Andrew Raymond on Oct. 14, 2016, in Edwardsville, Illinois, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Meredith C. Raymond; two sons, Carson E. Raymond and C. Austin Raymond; a step-daughter, Abby L. Raymond of Godfrey; her sisters, Nikki Colton of Urbana, Illinois, Rikki Hausman of Boise, Idaho, and Jissi Hausman of Boise;

one brother, Jacob Hausman of Godfrey; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Earl and Cyndi Raymond of Brighton, Illinois; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janelle and Mitch Hargis of Bunker Hill, Illinois; also many aunts, uncles, and other extended family and friends.

Sarah was employed as a cook at the Country Inn Café and Motel in Livingston, Illinois. She loved reading books, growing a garden, raising her family, and playing with her kids. She attended Abundant Life Church in Alton, Illinois.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church in Alton. Rev. Mark Scandrett will officiate.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

