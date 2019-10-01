ALTON — Sarah L. Rhine, 77, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 2, 1942, in Blairs Mills, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Barton and Hazel (Scott) Reeder. She married Herman J. Rhine on Dec. 10, 1966 in Alton and he preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2016.

Sarah had attended Calvary Baptist Church in Alton for many years. She enjoyed country and gospel music. Sarah liked to play slot machines occasionally for fun. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Ramona Rhine of Alton, Leroy and Tisha Rhine of Alton, and John and Tracey Rhine of New Jersey; a sister, Lois O'Donnell of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Lexi Asaro, Jeremy Rhine, and Tyler Parker; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, Herman; she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Barry Rhine; three sisters; and eight brothers.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor Andre Dobson officiating.

A private family burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Siteman Cancer Center of St. Louis, Missouri.

