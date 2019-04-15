SARAH STAHLSCHMIDT

ALTON — Sarah "Sally" Stahlschmidt, 78, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 2, 1940, the daughter of Lee A. and Sylvia M. Williams Decker. Sally married Robert Bernard at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Jerseyville, Illinois on April 25, 1959.

Sally was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Senior Citizen's Club. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, traveling, sewing, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Pam and Kevin Baily of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, Kathy Scott of Portage Des Sioux, Missouri, Dale and Nancy Stahlschmidt of Alton, Vicki and Jim Mayer of Ballwin, Missouri, and Stephanie Stahlschmidt of Alton; a brother, Sam and Sharon Decker of Roodhouse, Illinois; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; two brothers, Lee and Gene Decker; and a son-in-law, Richard Scott

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDRF) or Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation.

Register book and on-line condolences may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com