BETHALTO — Scarlett Jane Wooley, infant daughter of Nick & Brittany (Springer) Wooley, was born on July 9, 2019. She went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019, while at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis.

In addition to her parents, Scarlett is survived by her two sisters, Sophia and Stella Wooley; her paternal grandparents, Roger & Dee Wooley of Holiday Shores; maternal grandparents Jeffrey & Laurie Springer of Bethalto; great-grandparents, Nancy & Larry Dallas of Bethalto, Rich Wooley of East Alton, Gerry Trimm of Brighton, Oma & Becky Hayes of Bunker Hill, Marion Springer of Alton and Marion Springer of Wood River and five Aunts and Uncles, Brent & Jessie Springer, Breann Springer & Stephen Warnick, Jill & John Gonzalez, Janell & Gerald Santiago and Kara Buttry & Tim Luca.

Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto, with Pastor Tim Gill officiating. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Nick and Brittany Wooley for an education fund for Scarletts's sisters, Sophia & Stella. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.