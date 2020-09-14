1/1
Scott Anderson
HAMBURG — Scott "Skip" D. Anderson, 66, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Pittsfield Hospital in Pittsfield, Illinois.

He was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on June 13, 1954, the son of the late Frederick and Eloda (Stalsberg) Pringey. He married Gail Houart on February 17, 1981 in Hardin, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, Gail; he is survived by four siblings, Michael Anderson, Steven (Renee) Anderson, Tryge (Christine) Anderson, and Tabor (Shelley) Anderson; step-father, Roger Pringey; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Carol Anderson; and step-mother Lynda Anderson.

Per his wish's cremation rites were accorded.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
