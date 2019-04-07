SCOTT DIETRICH

GODFREY — An angel on earth, Scott Paul Dietrich, formerly of Bethalto, gained his heavenly wings on Friday, April 5, 2019, at the age of 52, with his family by his side.

Scott was born on September 6, 1966, in Alton, the adored son of John Roland and Mary Louise (Jung) Dietrich Sr. of South Roxana. He attended St. Bernard's, Roxana High School, and Ranken Technical School.

To know Scott was to love him. Scott was a hardworking electrician at Dynegy/Vistra, a dedicated friend, and a loving husband and dad. He was a member of Abundant Life Community Church in Alton.

Scott loved staying busy at all times. He was the definition of a go-getter. He was frequently found helping others work on their house, cleaning his Ford fleet, and anything else outside, like boating and farming. Scott was selfless with his time. He would sacrifice his free time to ensure his friends and family's needs were being met. There wasn't a problem or machine Scott couldn't fix, and if there was, it needed replaced.

Scott was a devoted husband of thirty years to Sherri (Walker) Dietrich; a treasured father of Erika and Brett Dietrich, and dog, Chloe; a beloved brother of Mark (Michelle) Dietrich, John (Robyn) Dietrich, Jr.; a cherished brother in law of: Mike and Sandy Walker, Jim and Debbie Walker, Tim and Linda Zacha, Gary Walker, Terry and Janet Walker, Larry Walker, and Kerry and Jamie Walker, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. Scott adored his mother-in-law, Delores Walker.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Abundant Life Community Church in Alton. Rev. Roy Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Abundant Life Missions Fund.

