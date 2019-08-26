GREENFIELD — Scott Alan Hubbard "Hubs" went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was a fun-loving, one-of-a-kind guy with a heart of gold.

Born in Wood River, Illinois on Nov. 24, 1956, he was the son of Don and Lola Hubbard. He lived in Roxana until he moved to Greenfield, Illinois in 1970. He graduated from Greenfield High School in 1975, where he was active in wrestling, track, and was co-captain of the football team his senior year. He was also a talented drummer in the Greenfield High School band and part of the "Marching 100". He married his high school sweetheart, Luann Cole, on Jan. 6, 1979. He began his career as a police officer for the City of Greenfield and retired after 25 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The Greenfield community was important to Scott. He played on several men's softball teams, coached several of his children's youth league teams, and loved attending and supporting all Greenfield sporting events. He was a member of the Tiger Backer Board and also ran the clock for football games for many years. Scott had a great love of cooking and often participated in the annual Chili Cook-Off and helped cook before football games. He attended the annual Ozark golf trip for many years. Scott was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and he loved watching Drum Corps International performances.

Surviving are his wife, Luann Hubbard, three children, Lindsey (Jake) Pembrook of Springfield, Whitney (Nic) Gordon of Springfield, and Klayton Hubbard of Greenfield, two grandchildren, Dashiell and Vivienne Pembrook, sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen Shepard, Gean (Lincoln) Cochran, and Russel Cole, cousins, Glenn (Paula) Hubbard, Ridgley (Taylor) Hubbard, Reagan Hubbard, Dawne Hubbard, Marcia Gihring, and Linda (Bob) Lack, and lifelong best friend, David "Cricket" Wynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Lola (Schulte) Hubbard, grandparents, Wayne and Fay (Stark) Hubbard, Henry and Edith (Fritz) Schulte, uncles, Doug Hubbard, Charley Hubbard, and Fred Hubbard.

As per his request, cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Greenfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Hembrough officiating. Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service on Saturday. The burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery north of Greenfield. In celebration of his life, an informal reception and meal will follow burial services at the pavilion at Greenfield Rives Lake. Friends and family are all welcome to attend.

Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield United Methodist Church, Tiger Backers, and A.C.T.S. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.